Role of Iran-Pakistan in resolving of Muslim World issues

Today, Islamic world is facing various sorrowful problems and issues more than ever. Whereas, most of the non-Islamic countries enjoy relative security, peace and stability, and conquest by achieving growth and progress and looking for more welfare, Islamic countries are utilizing their energies in conflicts and devastating wars.

At the moment, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan, integral part of the Islamic world are suffering from war and internal bloodshed, IRNA reported.



Everyday, these countries have to suffer irreparable loss of lives and property. Once Palestine had been put up as the most important issue of the Islamic world; but now, devastating civil wars in the said countries have overshadowed the Palestine subject.



When Israel-Palestine war- a common issue of all the Islamic countries- is between one Islamic country and an unislamic identity, tyrant Zionist regime, wars in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan are being fought among the Muslims.



Emergence of the menace of terrorism is one of issues, which have affected the Islamic world more than other parts of the world.



Extremist groups like ISIS (Daesh) who by their completely wrong interpretation of Islam, have damaged the peaceful image of Islam and brought huge disasters to the Islamic countries. Such groups, which are protégé of foreign elements, have become instruments to achieve the nefarious goals.



Undoubtedly, outbreak of wars and conflicts among the Islamic countries more being cause of internal factors, affected by foreign elements.



In fact, the main factor behind tensions and conflicts in the Islamic world is the interests of superpowers.



Arsons and current regional conflicts are the result of wrong behavior, along with intervening policies of imperialistic powers. The blunders, which are results of do more and unawareness and lack of understanding of the strategic region of Middle East by the world imperialism and following the unwavering support to the regime of the usurper of Al Quds Sharif.



History of relationships and hegemonic presence of big powers in this historical-cultural region- is full of mad behaviors, along with malicious intent which has been main source in formation of Takfiri terrorism and extremism in a way that emergence of terrorist groups of Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Al Nusra Front and other such groups is a small part of the outcome of such policies and behaviors.



Some western countries as the biggest seller and exporter of advanced military equipment and warfare to specific governments in the region, had and have important and significant role in fomenting of tensions, crisis, warmongering, to put more security pressures and political strangulation in some regional countries, the policies whom tragic results on important areas of this region are today clearly visible, evident and also judged by the world.



Obviously the current circumstances are the result of divergence and divide in the Islamic World and playbook of dominance over convergence and unity among the Islamic countries. In this situation, Iran and Pakistan as powerful countries of the Islamic world can play important role in solving of the issues of the Islamic Ummah and progress of the Islamic world. Besides that, two countries can play important role in stability, endurance and economic development of the region.



Existence of important international and regional mechanisms like UN, OIC, ECO, D-8, provides necessary instruments for bringing the Islamic countries close to each other.



Any type of instability in the region has impact on the security and economy of the countries of the area, including Pakistan and Iran. So two countries should think about strengthening of peace and stability in the region, to remove social and economic problems, reduce intervention of foreign countries, by maintaining security and protecting the interests of the regional countries.



Economic cooperation between Iran and Pakistan is an appropriate field for boosting regional convergence. Dire requirement of energy resources for the people of Pakistan and existence of huge reserves of oil and gas in Iran, could not only help in boosting the economies of the two countries, rather can reduce tensions in the region and create warm and cordial ties.



Maintaining of security in the border and fight against extremism and violence are the basic issues in the constructive connections between the two countries. Long borders between the two countries could be constructive factor in strengthening of ties and instrument of not only further boosting of relations between the two countries, rather in the regional countries.



Excessive growth of extremism in the region before anything is the result of the failure of the leaders of Islamic countries in creation of a creative and growing society and financial and intellectual involvement of others and countering of this before achieving through exercise of power and domination, is possible through cultural efforts, proximity of sects and unity of ummah, including shia and sunni and followers of other Islamic sects and creation of developed societies.



In this juncture, it is necessary that Iran and Pakistan should on the basis of decades of experience of friendly ties, bring new milestone in the bilateral, multilateral interactions based on common interest.



Cooperation between the two countries at regional and world level also could be fruitful. Pakistan and Iran being located in the connectivity corridor of East and West can contribute more in the economic and cultural development of the world. Potentials of the two countries in boosting of relations in the various fields, more than volume of economic exchanges being made in the different areas.



Joining of Iran to CPEC will accelerate the process of regional integration, which will not only fulfill the requirements and interests of the regional countries, rather ensure the security of the region.