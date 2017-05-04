82 percent of French voters view Donald Trump unfavorably: Poll

US President Donald Trump has the highest unfavorable rating of any foreign leader among French voters, a new Suffolk University poll showed.

The poll released on Thursday found that 82 percent of French voters view Trump unfavorably. This is while his former counterpart Barack Obama was seen considerably better, with a nearly 90 percent favorable rating among the same respondents.

The survey also put Trump in lower regard than the Russian president Vladimir Putin with a 70.9 percent unfavorable rating.

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has received support from Trump. The Republican president called her the “strongest” candidate on borders and “what’s been going on in France”, ahead of the first round of voting last month.

Meanwhile, former President Obama endorsed Le Pen's rival, Emmanuel Macron, ahead of Sunday's second-round, run-off election.

The poll also released that every candidate for the French presidency included in the survey was viewed unfavorably by French voters. And the worst ratings was dedicated to the current president, Francois Hollande with 71.4 percent viewing him unfavorably

1,094 French voters were surveyed from April 28 to May 2 by the Suffolk poll excluding May 1, and its results have a 3 point margin of error.