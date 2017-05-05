Deadly unrest grips Venezuela as students rally

A student leader was shot dead as protests raged on in the streets of Venezuela in the latest spasm of anger vented against President Nicolas Maduro.

Crowds of students clashed with riot police firing tear gas in the mounting crisis in this oil-rich country saddled with shortages of food, medicine and other basics, AFP reported on Friday.

The leftist Maduro's opponents accuse him of trying to strengthen his grip on power and delay elections by launching legal proceedings to overhaul the constitution.

The latest toll provided by prosecutors said 35 people have been killed in just over a month of protests against Maduro, whose opponents blame him for Venezuela's dire economic mess.

News of the latest deaths – up from a toll of 33 earlier – came as organizers announced a women's march for Saturday.

Protesters at the women's rally, to take place in downtown Caracas, were urged to wear white, a traditional show of defiance against what organizers have branded a repressive government.

The student leader killed was at a meeting in the northern state of Anzoategui when "one of those present approached him and shot him several times before fleeing on a motorbike," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

It did not say whether the killing was directly linked to the protests. But it came amid high tension as students pushed on with a wave of street rallies.

Crowds of them marched in Caracas, some clashing with riot police who blocked their way and fired tear gas.

Hooded youths responded by throwing Molotov cocktails and stones.

The prosecutors said a policeman died from a gunshot wound during a protest Wednesday in the western city of Carabobo.

The opposition wants a vote on removing Maduro from office. His term ends in early 2019.

The president, elected in 2013, says the crisis is a US-backed capitalist conspiracy.

The opposition and government have accused each other of fomenting violence.

In his latest crisis maneuver, Maduro on Wednesday launched procedures at the electoral council to elect a "constituent assembly" to draft a new constitution.

"This is the path of peace and reconciliation for Venezuela," he said on television on Thursday.

"It is a complex battle, but no one will take our homeland from us."

He said the constitutional reform body would not include political parties with seats in the opposition-controlled National Assembly, but representatives of social groups traditionally loyal to him.