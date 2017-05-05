'Release from Heaven' will premier at Cannes Animation Day

Iranian animation ‘Release from Heaven’, directed by Ali Noori-Oskouei, is to be screened at the inauguration ceremony of Cannes Film Festival’s Animation Day section.

The 76-minute animation, written by Majid Asoodegan, produced by Ali Noori Oskouei and Vahid Olyaee is to vie at the competition section of the event as well as the Cannes film market, filmfestivals.com wrote.

The 76-minute Iranian animation will participate in Cannes market and at the same time will compete with productions from Japan, Korea and France.

The flick is about a female writer and teacher in a war-torn country who has to accompany two of her students on a life changing journey.

'Sign' is the first production made by Noori-Oskouei.

The 70th annual Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to be held from 17 to 28 May 2017. Spanish film director and screenwriter Pedro Almodóvar has been selected as the President of the Jury for the festival with Italian actress Monica Bellucci hosting the opening and closing ceremonies. 'Ismael's Ghosts', directed by French director Arnaud Desplechin, has been selected as the opening film for the festival.

The festival will be celebrating its 70th anniversary. In late March 2017, official poster of the festival was revealed featuring Italian actress Claudia Cardinale.

The actress responded, "I am honored and proud to be flying the flag for the 70th Festival de Cannes, and delighted with this choice of photo. It’s the image I myself have of the Festival, of an event that illuminates everything around … Happy anniversary!"