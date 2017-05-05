Iran in talks with UK over jetliner funding

Iran is in talks with Britain’s Export Credit Agency to facilitate the financing of aircraft sales to state airline, Iran Air, as part of its pact with world powers to lift sanctions over its nuclear program, a senior Iranian official said.

Iran Air’s plan to buy more than 180 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing is the most visible economic deal on the table after major powers last year lifted most sanctions on Iran in return for modification on its nuclear activities, Reuters reported.

So far, Iran Air has taken delivery of three Airbus jets, for which it paid cash, industry sources said.

Iran’s Deputy Roads and Urban Development Minister Asghar Fakhrieh-Kashan said the UK’s export credit arm, UK Export Finance (UKEF), had tentatively offered support for at least some Airbus jets built in Britain, France, Germany and Spain.

It could also offer some support to Airbus’s US rival, Boeing, he added.

“We have received some offers from UKEF that is under review by Iran,” Fakhrieh-Kashan told Reuters.

Two aircraft industry sources who asked not to be named also confirmed talks were taking place.

Countries in parts of the world where banks won’t invest often turn to US and European governments for export credits or loan insurance when they want to buy big-ticket items like aircraft from those countries’ companies.

About six percent of aircraft deliveries depend on such support, which removes some but not all of the risks banks face in lending to airlines with poor credit, helping to grease the wheels of trade.

This fallback system has been frozen for more than a year, however, as European agencies demand more controls after Airbus acknowledged making faulty applications for UK aid, triggering a fraud probe, and UKEF’s equivalent in Washington, the Export-Import Bank (EXIM), faced a battle over its future.

US President Donald Trump hinted in his campaign he might get rid of the EXIM Bank, which some conservative members of Congress have argued perpetuates cronyism.

Speeding up aircraft deliveries is seen as a priority for Tehran as President Hassan Rouhani’s government seeks to show results from the sanctions deal ahead of elections on May 19.

Iran says the prospect of buying Western jets to renew its decaying fleet was built into the 2015 nuclear deal and that any barriers to completing the purchases would undermine the accord.

On the UK side, Prime Minister Theresa May’s recent decision to hold a snap election in early June means any new funding deal is unlikely to be finalized before then.

UK government agencies like UKEF avoid major new initiatives during campaigning and a deal involving a topic as sensitive as trade with Iran would need approval before it could go ahead.

Airbus said last week on an investors’ call that it hoped to receive some support from European export financing agencies this year.