May 05, 2017 0856 GMT

News ID:192153
Publish Date: Fri, 05 May 2017 18:31:15 GMT
Service: Culture

ICRO: Iran-Italy cultural, political ties to be bolstered in post-JCPOA era

ICRO: Iran-Italy cultural, political ties to be bolstered in post-JCPOA era

The cultural and political relations between Iran and Italy will be bolstered in post-JCPOA era, President of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) Abouzar Ebrahimi-Torkaman said.

Speaking in the second round of Iran-Europe cultural talks, he said historical and cultural ties between Iran and Italy will be improved mainly after the implementation of the JCPOA, IRNA reported.

He said that both countries have a lot of commonalities and that's why introducing their culture to each other is of high importance.  

These rounds of talks which coincided with setting up of Tehran International Book Fair in which Italy has been invited as a special guest will help improve cultural capabilities between the two countries in line with firm determination of both side officials, he said.




 

 

   
