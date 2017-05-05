Eiffel Tower stunt exposes security concern on eve of French election

Security was stepped up at the Eiffel Tower on Friday ahead of Sunday's presidential election in France after Greenpeace activists scaled the Paris landmark and hung out a big political banner.

The early morning escapade in which activists used mountaineering helmets, ropes and shackles prompted the Paris police chief to call an emergency meeting where the new security measures were decided, Reuters reported.

A dozen activists from the Greenpeace advocacy group were arrested on Friday after climbing the north face of the vast metal-latticed Eiffel Tower, one of the world's most visited sites, to hang a banner carrying the French national motto, "Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite" (Liberty, Equality, Fraternity).

"Above and beyond the motives, this publicity stunt, in the current climate, exposes faults in the security arrangements at the Eiffel Tower," police prefect Michel Delpuech said.

Paris City Hall issued a statement after an emergency meeting to say sniffer-dog patrols would be more than doubled, and video-monitoring around the area improved.

As tension mounted ahead of Sunday's vote, police arrested a man predawn when he returned to his car parked near a military airbase in Evreux, judicial sources said.

The protest against Marine Le Pen, the far-right presidential candidate, came just two days before France’s election.

Polls suggested Emmanuel Macron has further extended his lead over Le Pen as the presidential candidates continued their final day of campaigning.

An Elabe poll for BFM TV and L'Express suggested that Macron, a centrist who has never held elected office, will receive 62 percent of votes during the second round on Sunday, Sky News reported.

His three-point bump left the far-right rival Le Pen on 38 percent, but she told RTL radio: "My goal is to win this presidential election."