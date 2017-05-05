US House of Reps passes health care bill

The US House of Representatives narrowly approved a bill to repeal Obamacare, handing President Donald Trump a victory that could prove short-lived as the healthcare legislation heads into a likely tough battle in Senate.

The vote to repeal former President Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement, which enabled 20 million more Americans to get health insurance, was Trump's biggest legislative win since he took office in January, AAP reported.

It puts him on a path to fulfilling one of his key campaign promises as well as a seven-year quest by Republican lawmakers.

With the 217-213 vote, Republicans obtained just enough support to push the legislation through the House, sending it to the Senate for consideration. No Democrats voted for the bill.

The legislation is by no means a sure thing in the Senate, where the Republicans hold a slender 52-seat majority in the 100-seat chamber and where only a few Republican defections could sink it.

Despite holding the White House and controlling both houses of Congress, Republicans have found that overturning Obamacare is politically fraught, in part because of voter fears that many people will lose their health insurance as a result. Republicans have long criticized Obamacare as government overreach.

As Republicans crossed over the vote threshold to pass the bill, Democrats in the House began singing "Na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye," a rowdy suggestion that Republicans will lose seats in the 2018 midterm elections because of their vote.

Within an hour of the vote, Trump celebrated with House lawmakers in the White House Rose Garden.

"I went through two years of campaigning and I'm telling you, no matter where I went, people were suffering so badly with the ravages of Obamacare," Trump said. "We are going to get this passed through the Senate. I am so confident."

While the bill's fate in the Senate is uncertain, its House passage could boost Trump's hopes of pushing through other big ticket items on his agenda, such as tax reform.

Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act expanded Medicaid, the government insurance program for the poor, provided income-based tax credits to help the poor buy insurance on individual insurance markets set up by the law, and required everyone to buy insurance or pay a penalty.

The Republican bill would repeal most Obamacare taxes, which paid for the law, roll back the Medicaid expansion and slash the program's funding, repeal the penalty for not purchasing insurance and replace the law's tax credits with flat age-based credits.

Republicans have argued that their bill would give people more choice and reduce the role of government.

Democrats blasted the bill, saying it would make insurance unaffordable for those who need it most and would leave millions more uninsured.