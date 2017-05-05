Presidential candidates square off in 2nd debate

The six candidates contesting the May 19 presidential elections faced off in a live debate on national television for a second time on Friday to discuss cultural and political issues.

The debate brought on the stage incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri, Tehran Mayor Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, member of Iran’s Expediency Council Mostafa Mirsalim, Ebrahim Raeisi, the current custodian of the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH) and former vice president Mostafa Hashemitaba, Press TV reported.

Qalibaf was the first one to answer a question about scientific progress in the country and his plans to boost it. He said cultural issues are the root of economic issues in the country, suggesting that the current officials in the education ministry cannot be relied upon to carry out their responsibilities.

Presidential candidates took turns to express their views on Qalibaf’s remarks with Rouhani saying that it is necessary to build cultural infrastructure for promoting the cultural status of the country. Hashemitaba said faculty members of universities must only focus on educating students. Jahangiri also said serious measures must be taken to improve teachers’ livelihood. Raeisi criticized "the fall in the pace of Iran’s scientific progress" in the recent years.

Interaction with critics

Mirsalim, the second hopeful taking to the podium, was asked to outline his approaches for interacting with other political parties. He said embracing criticism is the only way for any administration’s success. He said lack of criticism means that the people are not willing to play a role in the country’s progress.

Hashemitaba said some media outlets have targeted the current administration with the harshest of attacks. Jahangiri also said everybody must welcome constructive criticism and added that the current administration was successful in handling critics and promoting social liberties. Raeisi accused the administration of President Rouhani of attacking its critics with insulting expressions in response to them.

Nuclear rights

Raeisi, the third candidate at the podium, used his four-minute time to express his plans to prevent any violation of Iran’s nuclear rights. He said negative signals were sent to the opposite side during negotiations which resulted in the 2015 nuclear agreement known as the JCPOA. Raeisi said the incumbent president had promised that all sanctions would be removed after the JCPOA conclusion but this has not happened.

Qalibaf claimed the deal has failed either to solve Iran’s economic problems or improve people’s livelihood. Mirsalim said the nuclear agreement proved to the world that Iran does not seek to develop nuclear weapons.

Rouhani said the presidential candidates must clearly inform the Iranian people of their plans concerning the JCPOA and interact with the world. He added that the JCPOA has led to the removal of all nuclear-related sanctions and emphasized that Iran would be exporting 200,000 barrels of oil per day if the JCPOA had not been reached.

Jahangiri said the JCPOA was one of the greatest achievements in Iran’s history and added that Iran’s oil exports would have stopped if the deal were not reached.

Raeisi said the JCPOA has failed to end Iran’s economic recession and remove all banking sanctions but added that all Iranian administrations must be committed to the nuclear agreement.

Foreign policy

Hashemitaba, the fifth candidate taking to the podium, answered a debate question about his most important priorities of the foreign policy. He said different governments must be dealt with in different ways and added that the country must appear strong in the face of elements that take orders from the Israeli regime and arrogant powers. Hashemitaba also said Iran must take every step to strengthen the country's defense sector. However, he said Rouhani’s administration inherited an almost empty coffer.

Jahangiri said the country must make the most of public diplomacy at the international level. The current vice president added that tourism, arts, sports are major fields for interaction with other nations. He emphasized that Iran’s soft power must increase in parallel with its hard power. Raeisi said Iran must pursue a strong economic diplomacy in its relations with other countries. He stressed the importance of protecting the rights of the Iranian citizens in all countries. Qalibaf said the country must use all forms of diplomacy in its interactions with others and added that the current administration lacks coherence with regard to international trade.

Rouhani said his administration brought about the realization of the country’s rights in the nuclear negotiations with the P5+1 group of countries through a powerful diplomacy.

Defense, national security

Jahangiri took the podium, as the fifth candidate, to explain his plans to boost Iran’s defense power and national security. He said a president needs to have experience in dealing with domestic and international issues and expressed disapproval of the fact that Iran’s cultural power has not taken advantage of properly. He added that the political landscape of Iran is not a place for internship, referring to some of his rivals who don’t have any executive experience on macro level.

The presidential candidates took turns to express their views on Jahangiri’s remarks with Raeisi saying that the Iranian people’s presence was the most important component of national might. Mirsalim said the current administration reduced the research budget to below 0.5 percent. Rouhani said Iran is currently considered as a big power in the region and the world, adding that the Islamic Republic’s international standing has been greatly improved in comparison with the past.

Jahangiri used his five-minute time to answer the questions raised by other candidates and said Iran’s culture was the most important source of the country's power. He reminded the Iranian people the hardship they endured during the previous administration, when the country was under crippling sanctions adding even people were unable to meet their basic needs including medicine. He warned that they have to choose between going back to those days or the continuation of the current policies. Rouhani said the Iranian people must choose between a totalitarian administration and an administration promoting freedoms. He added that Iran’s president belongs to all people.

Iranian-Islamic lifestyle

Last but not least Rouhani took the podium to answer a question about promoting Iranian-Islamic lifestyle. He said the Iranian people must choose between a totalitarian administration and an administration promoting freedoms. He added that Iran’s president belongs to all people.

The presidential candidates took turns to express their views on Rouhani’s remarks with Jahangiri saying that the improving of lifestyles would reduce excessive use of the country’s resources. Raeisi said the optimal use of resources and the promotion of national unity are the major components of an Iranian-Islamic lifestyle. Qalibaf said cultural affairs must be managed by cultural figures. The mayor of Tehran added that cultural activities have greatly advanced in the capital in recent years. Mirsalim, meanwhile, criticized the 11th administration for failing to promote an Iranian-Islamic lifestyle.

In response to the allegations against his administration, the incumbent president said some candidates are giving empty promises on economic growth to the Iranians. Complaining against those who were against the JCPOA, Rouhani said certain people tried to obstruct the deal even by showing the undergrounds cities [stockpiling missiles to the world] and even wrote slogans on missiles to undermine the deal.