Minister: Intelligence forces dismantled 30 terrorist teams in a year

Intelligence forces dismantled 30 terrorist teams plotting to carry out attacks in different areas in the past Iranian calendar year that ended March 20, 2017, confiscating large amounts of munitions during the counterterrorism operations.

On Friday, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said 108 magnetic bombs and 15 explosive vests were seized from the terrorists attempting to target crowded places across the country on different occasions, Press TV reported.

Around 45 such terrorist teams had also been busted over the course of the two previous years, added the intelligence chief.

“Whereas we witness widespread anti-security acts [being perpetrated] in other states, especially in neighbors, our country is enjoying a unique security level thanks to silent efforts by intelligence forces,” Alavi said.

In February, Alavi said security forces had arrested eight main elements of Takfiri terrorist groups planning to carry out attacks in Tehran and a number of other cities under direct command of individuals stationed in some neighboring countries.

The Intelligence Ministry also said last June that it had thwarted a large-scale plot to stage attacks in Iran’s major cities, including the capital, Tehran.

It also released video footage detailing intelligence operations to track and arrest would-be-attackers in the capital.