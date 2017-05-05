Iran leaves it late to stun Switzerland in thriller

Iran beat Switzerland 4-3 in an end to end thriller to advance to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup semifinals in Bahamas for the first time in the history.

Iran started the quarterfinal game on the front foot and went in front through a magnificent overhead kick by skipper Mohammad Ahmadzadeh with four minutes into the game.

Ahmadzadeh’s volley doubled the score line early in the second period to put Iran in the driving seat. However, Switzerland’s all-time top goal scorer in the competition, Dejan Stankovic, pulled on back in the 17th minute to give his team a lifeline and Glenn Hodel’s double put his team 3-2 in front.

It seemed to be the final score line through the end of the third period but Ali Nazem scored the equalizer with 57 seconds left to take the nail-biting match into the extra time. Iran’s goalkeeper Peyman Hosseini stole the show as he made some super saves in the extra time to keep his team in the game. It was all set to go into the penalty shootouts but Mohammad Mokhtari sticking to the far post put Amir Akbari’s sizzling shot into the net with 51 seconds remaining to make the final score line 4-3 as Iran squeezed into the last four of the World Cup for the first time ever.

FIFA felicitates

================

FIFA congratulated Iran on its Instagram page on the historical advancement to the World Cup semifinals, saying, "For the first ever time, Iran are in the semifinals of the #FIFABeachSoccer #WorldCup! They defeated #Schweiz 4-3 to setup a clash with Tahiti on Saturday."

Iran takes on heavyweight Tahiti Saturday in the semifinals, with Brazil and Italy playing the other game of this stage in National Beach Soccer Arena in Nassau.