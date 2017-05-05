IPC president awards prestigious pin badge to Golbarnejad’s family

The president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) awarded its most prestigious dedicated pin badge to the family of late Iranian para-cyclist Bahman Golbarnejad.

Accompanied by Secretary of the National Paralympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Ashrafi and a number of Fars Province’s officials, Sir Philip Craven met with Golbarnejad’s family in a ceremony held in the late para-athlete's hometown, Shiraz, in south Iran, on Friday, Tasnim News Agency reported.

They, then, visited Golbarnejad’s resting place and paid tribute to him.

After awarding the pin badge to Golbarnejad’s family, Craven said this pin badge is even valuable than a Paralympic medal.

He added during his 16-year term in office as the IPC president, he has only awarded the pin badge to 12 individuals, including the president and secretary of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee, Mahmoud Khosravi-Vafa and Ashrafi, respectively.

Golbarnejad passed away at the age of 48 after a crash during the men's C4-5 road race at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

At that time, the IPC had said he suffered cardiac arrest after the incident on a "mountainous stretch" of circuit.

Following the tragic incident, Craven had said, "This is truly heartbreaking news and the thoughts and condolences of the whole Paralympic movement are with Bahman's family, friends, and teammates as well as the whole of the National Paralympic Committee of Iran.

"The Paralympic family is united in grief at this horrendous tragedy, which casts a shadow over what have been great Paralympic Games here in Rio."

Meeting Minister

On Wednesday (May 3), Craven met with the Iranian Minister of Sports and Youth Masoud Soltanifar in Tehran.

Later that day he attended a meeting of the National Paralympic Committee’s Governing Board and delivered a 30-minute address to officials and athletes on the progress the Paralympic Movement has made during his time as IPC President. He also gave his views on Iran’s progress within the Paralympic Movement.

“I first visited this country in 1995 when I was President of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation. I was impressed with what I experienced back then and have been equally impressed on each of my return visits,” said Sir Philip.

“Today, the National Paralympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the leading Para sport nations in Asia and is a National Paralympic Committee that is greatly respected around the world.

“Iran now boasts some of the biggest global stars in Paralympic sport; the performances of powerlifter Siamand Rahman, archer Zarah Nemati, shooter Sareh Javanmardi-Doodmani and sitting volleyball player Morteza Mehrzad-Selakjani amongst others at Rio 2016 made global headlines.

“Such is Iran’s progress in recent years that I would not be surprised if the country broke into the top 10 of the medals table at Tokyo 2020 or in 2024,” added Sir Philip who met a number of Iran’s Paralympians from last September’s Games.