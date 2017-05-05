Iran scales China's wall in Asian U23 Volleyball Championship

Iran powered past title hopeful China in straight sets in the SMM 2nd Asian Men’s U23 Volleyball Championship on Friday.

In a match played in the northern Iranian province of Ardabil, tournament favorite and host Iran, backed strongly by its fans (more than 8,000), won the first, second and third sets 25-18, 25-15 and 25-18, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iran's starting lineup comprised Javad Karimi, Amin Esmaeilnejad, Salim Chaparli, Esmaeil Mosafer, Rahman Taqizadeh, Sahandollah Vardian and Mohammad Daliri, coached by Argentinean Juan Manuel Cichello.

It was the Iranian squad's third successive win in the meet. Persians had earlier outpowered Pakistan and Malaysia 3-0 (25-12, 29-27, 28-26) and 3-1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21) in its first and second matches, respectively.

Iran will take on Kazakhstan in its fourth match tomorrow.

Started on May 1, the tournament will continue until May 9. The competition's top two teams will qualify for the FIVB Volleyball Men's U23 World Championship in Egypt from August 18 to 25.