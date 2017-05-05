Azeri President issues condolences on coal mine explosion in Iran

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in a message to President Hassan Rouhani expressed condolences on the tragic incident of coal mine explosion claiming lives of many Iranian miners in northern country.

In his message released Thursday evening, Aliyev condoled with the bereaved families of the victims of the sad event, and he prayed for immediate recovery of the injured miners, IRNA reported.



At least 22 miners have been killed in a huge explosion in the Zemestanyurt coal mine in the northeastern province of Golestan.



According to reports, 35 miners have been entrapped in the coal mine.



Zemestanyurt coal mine in Azadshahr region is situated 90 km east of the provincial capital city of Gorgan.



The provincial officials have announced three days of mourning on the sad event.