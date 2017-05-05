UN chief hails establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria

The United Nations Secretary General has welcomed the trilateral agreement between Iran, Turkey, and Russia on creating de-escalation zones to provide quick humanitarian aids for people in the war-torn country.

The deal between Iran, Turkey, and Russia suggests decreasing the use of weaponry from all sides in order to send medical and medicinal help to the Syrian residents, IRNA reported.

António Guterres in a statement on Thursday issued after signing of the deal said that the UN continues to support the decrease of tensions in the framework of the resolutions buy the United Nations Security Council.



Guterres said the UN also backs the Astana talks on Syria.



He appreciated the Astana meeting’s emphasis on importance of political solution and its all-out support of the talk’s procedures in Geneva in the framework of the UN Resolution 2254.



Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Alexander Lavrentiev, and Sedat Onal the heads of the missions signed the agreement.



The proposed de-escalation zones are expected to be created in Idlib, northern Homs, eastern Ghouta, and southern Syria.