May 05, 2017 0856 GMT

News ID:192179
Publish Date: Fri, 05 May 2017 21:12:38 GMT
Service: Iran

Implementation of safe zones deal to stop war in Syria: Russia

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Alexander Fomin said on Friday that Strict implementation of the memorandum on safe zones in Syria will practically put an end to the civil war in the country.

'The implementation of the memorandum will allow for stopping the combat activities by warring sides and practically put an end to the civil war in Syria, which is why the document is of great importance for the political settlement in the country,' Fomin quoted as saying by the Russian Sputnik News Agency.

“At the same, the signing was supported by all main players concerned – the United Nations, the US administration, the Saudi Arabian leadership and other authorities, which is a certain guarantee it will be implemented,” Fomin said, adding that the memorandum would enter into force at midnight local time on May 6 (22:00 GMT on May 5).

He stressed that preparatory work with all participants of the negotiations process preceded the adoption of the document. 

According to Fomin, constant contacts were being carried out via intelligence agencies and foreign ministries. 

He added that much work had been done with the Syrian leadership and leaders of armed opposition groups to convince them of the necessity of steps to de-escalate the situation.

Asked whether the number of participants in the establishment of de-escalation zones was expected to expand, Fomin said: 'Yes, it is envisioned. At the moment, we are working with Jordan and a number of other states.'

   
KeyWords
civil war
Syria
safe zones
 
