New rule change allows schools to remove school governors

They are the unsung heroes of education, selflessly giving up their time to serve their local community.

But the genteel world of school governors has been shaken by new regulations which gives schools the power to forcibly remove them from office, telegraph.co.uk wrote.

The new powers, which were introduced quietly by the Department for Education last month, have long been campaigned for by head teachers who say that 'rogue' governors have for too long had a free reign to act with impunity.

But the move has sparked concerns that the powers could be 'perversed' to oust governors who stand up for their convictions, even when they are a minority.

Under current regulations, only appointed parent governors can be removed. But as of September, all governors can be forcibly removed if there is a majority vote by the rest of the board.

Ian Hartwright, a sernior policy advisor at the National Association of Head teachers (NAHT) said: “We have long campaigned for better accountability for individual governors, where their actions might be damaging to the school.”

He added that the new measure 'fills an important gap in the existing powers' and will be used to deal with 'maverick' or 'incompetent' governors.

“In the worst cases the destructive behavior of individual governors have damaged the education of children, while the careers, lives and health of school leaders have been chronically affected,” he said.

Leo de Sousa-Webb, who runs a group of school governors from Exeter, Somerset and Devon, said that the regulations are a step in the right direction but added: “Obviously there is always a danger that it could be perversed in some way.

“We need to be careful that we use this new power justifiably.” The National Governance Association (NGA) tentatively welcomed the move, but urged ministers to give a detailed explanation about when it would be appropriate to use the powers of removal to prevent them from being exploited.