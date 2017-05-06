Police officer shot in face at motel in Massachusetts

A police officer has been shot in the face while checking on a warrant status at a Massachusetts motel.

Police say officers were at the Motel 6 in Braintree, just south of Boston to check a person's warrant status Friday night, when the person opened fire, hitting one officer. Police have officers and vehicles stationed around the grounds of the motel.

“He’s a very good officer. We understand now his injuries are not life threatening, and so we will continue to monitor this situation.” The mayor of Braintree, Joseph Sullivan, said during a news conference.

Sullivan said there have been issues with this motel in the past; “We’re frustrated. There has been some history of the site, and working with them. We had taken a series of steps to upgrade the facility, but this is obviously a step backward and we need to do something more significant and more positive as we move forward.”

They say the officer has been hospitalized for surgery and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say they heard at least three gunshots, possibly up to seven or eight.

Many rooms at the motel have been evacuated. A nearby train station has been closed.

Police say they hope to contact and negotiate with the shooter.