New drug improves control to help asthma patients swerve death

Asthma affects 5.4 million people in the UK, and someone has a life-threatening asthma attack every ten seconds — but a new drug could help sufferers control the condition.

It’s a chronic lung condition inflaming and narrowing the airways, causing periods of wheezing, chest tightness, shortness of breath and coughing, according to express.co.uk.

Sometimes it can trigger an asthma attack, when symptoms worsen due to the lining of the airways becoming swollen or inflamed.

However, a new way to treat the condition has been discovered in a new study.

The drug — Relvar Ellipta — was found by the Salford Lung Study (SLS) to improve asthma control in patients much more than their counterparts who continued taking their usual medicines.

It gave twice the odds of achieving an improvement compared to those who stuck to their regular methods.

These usual ways to treat the condition included inhaled corticosteroids administered as monotherapy, or as ICS/LABA (Long Acting Beta Agonist) combinations.

The research was conducted on a large scale, with 4,233 patients treated with the new drug by their GP in everyday practice.

Ashley Woodcock, professor of respiratory medicine and clinical director for respiratory medicine, University Hospital of South Manchester and University of Manchester said, “I am really excited to see the results from SLS asthma. Asthma control continues to be a real challenge for patients and the healthcare community.

“Poor control can have a major impact on the lives of asthma patients. The effectiveness of different treatments on asthma control is difficult to investigate in a traditional double-blind randomized control trial, where the study design and intrusive monitoring can influence the behavior of patients. In SLS, patient relevant outcomes are the major endpoints.”

The researchers saw results quickly — within 24 weeks a significantly higher percentage of patients with uncontrolled asthma using the new drug achieved better control.

This was 71 percent, compared to 56 percent continuing their usual treatment.

Eric Dube, senior vice president and head of Global Respiratory Franchise GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), said: “Despite medical advances, more than half of patients with asthma continue to experience poor control and significant symptoms.

“The primary endpoint of this study showed that patients initiated with Relvar Ellipta treatment had twice the odds of achieving an improvement in asthma control compared with patients continuing usual care in this study in everyday clinical practice.

“This study has been a tremendous partnership effort between healthcare professionals, patients, academics and GSK and we would like to thank everyone who has helped to make this unique study possible.”

The results of the study could positively impact the lives of not only sufferers in the UK, but the 358 million people who live with it worldwide.

Michael W. Aguiar, president and chief executive officer of Innoviva added, “We are delighted to see the positive results from a second SLS study with Relvar Ellipta, the first being in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“Asthma control remains a significant unmet medical need in the daily lives for many patients.

“We believe that this positive real world data successfully builds upon the previous clinical data to provide strong evidence of the benefits of Relvar Ellipta for the treatment of asthma.”

The causes of asthma are not known for certain, but it’s thought to be an interaction between a person’s genetic make-up and the environment.