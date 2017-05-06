Central bankers cannot blow bubbles alone

Central bankers, economists, politicians and pundits who favor accommodative monetary policy are the targets of various criticisms. That inflation would follow monetary stimulus was the main complaint immediately following the financial crisis. This critique has grown less popular as inflation has failed to arrive. Events have not, however, undercut the view that easy policy inflates asset bubbles and that, when these bubbles burst, the damage will undo whatever good the easy money did (adherents of the first criticism sometimes repackage it as the second, saying that there has been runaway inflation, but in asset prices rather than consumer prices).

For bubble seekers, the obvious (but hardly the only) candidate is US stocks. The S&P 500 index is at a valuation level, relative to its fundamentals, well above historically normal levels. In most other historical instances, valuations like these have presaged long periods of low returns. These low returns have not usually been delivered by drip-feed. They have come all at once, followed by years of recovery.

There is a relationship between accommodative policy and asset prices, at least in the short term. Indeed these policies’ success depends in part upon it. They aim to lower financing costs, encouraging the creation of credit and economic activity. Lower financing costs make it cheaper to buy, among other things, stocks. So, all else equal, the price of the assets rises.

Further, lowering the rate of return on one instrument (government bonds, say) lowers the opportunity cost of owning others. Investors will reshuffle their portfolio to add more of these other assets (stocks, say), driving prices up. In the case of central bank bond buying, “portfolio rebalancing” is an explicit objective.

In the past decade, it is hard to deny that dovish central bank policy has boosted asset prices. Over the long term, though, there is not a determinate relationship between the level of interest rates and the valuations of stocks, for example. The relationship appeared fixed in the 1980s and 1990s. Rates fell and stock valuations rose.

But rates and valuations rose together in the middle of the last century, and have had an uneven relationship in this one. Even if rates are kept low, asset prices need not stay high. Central bankers can give asset prices a jolt. They cannot control them indefinitely, and they cannot blow bubbles by themselves, because interest rates are only one factor among many.

Despite the historical record, the pernicious idea that valuations are now permanently high because interest rates are now permanently low is now in circulation. Rates may or may not be at a new normal. But the reasons proposed for this — demographic shifts, a global preference for savings over investment — boil down to the idea that growth is permanently lower. If that is right, while low rates lower the discount that investors put on future cash flows, the cash flows themselves will be lower, too. The degree to which low growth will offset low rates is debatable. That there is an offset is certain.

In sum: monetary policy can boost asset prices in the short term. So policy rates and QE can increase the risk of asset bubbles, when other factors are present. But the relationship between rates and the valuations of assets such as stocks is not simple.

Ironically, if there is a bubble in stocks right now, excessive faith in and misunderstanding of the power of low rates might be a contributing factor. The best way to lose money in stocks is always to believe they cannot go down. Central bankers keen to avoid crashes might explain this more clearly.