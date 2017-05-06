Iran Oil Show 2017 kicks off

The 22nd Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show) began in the Iranian capital on Saturday with the participation of 4,000 national and international companies.

The exhibition opened with a ceremony attended by Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, several parliamentarians, oil industry authorities and industry owners in Tehran International Fairgrounds.

The event has drawn 2,500 national and 1,500 international companies including some of the biggest companies from China, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, and the UK.

A number of large international companies such as the UK's BP and France's Total are sending their representatives too. One US and some Canadian companies are also taking part in the fair.

According to Mohammad Nasseri, the director of the fair, some decisions by the US President Donald Trump, have influenced the participation of some companies, including the Russian Gazprom, causing them to withdraw from the exhibition.

The 22nd Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition started today and is to wrap up on May 9.

Iran International Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Exhibition showcases a wide range of technical and industrial abilities of Iran and other countries in the oil, gas and petrochemicals sectors.

It is the most important oil and gas exhibitions in the Middle East and also among the most significant oil and gas events in the world in terms of the number of participants and its diversity.

The exhibition provides a platform for local and international companies to take advantage of major opportunities in the industry as well as to learn about the developments in the local and global markets.

It provides an opportunity for obtaining information on products and suppliers in a concentrated period of time.

The organizer of the event is the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and the Oil Ministry.

Iran has signed a flurry of deals with Western companies over the past year since the easing of international sanctions on Tehran after an accord was reached over its nuclear program.

Iran needs foreign investment for repairs and upgrading of its oil and gas fields. It also seeks the transfer of technology to its oil industry after a decade of sanctions.

In November 2016, France's Total became the first oil major to sign a big deal with Tehran since the lifting of sanctions and agreed to help it develop the world's largest gas field, South Pars.

Shell signed a provisional deal in December to develop Iranian oil and gas fields South Azadegan, Yadavaran and Kish in December 2016.

Iran has named 29 companies from more than a dozen countries as being eligible to bid for oil and gas projects using the new, less restrictive contract model.

The firms include Shell, France's Total, Italy's Eni, Malaysia's Petronas and Russia's Gazprom and Lukoil, as well as companies from China, Austria, Japan and other countries.

Russia's Zarubezhneft signed an MoU to conduct feasibility study on two joint fields in the west of the country.

Norway's International Aker Solutions Company signed an MoU to modernize Iran's oil industry.

Last May, Austria's OMV signed an MoU for projects in the Zagros area in western Iran and the Fars field in the south.

South Korean Daewoo Engineering and Construction (Daewoo E&C) signed an MoU to construct an oil refinery in Bandar Jask, on the southern coast of Iran.

Italy's Saipem signed MoUs to cooperate on pipeline projects, upgrading of refineries and development of Tous gas field in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi.

Norwegian oil and gas company DNO said it was the second Western energy company after Total to sign a deal with Iran under which it agreed to study the development of the Changuleh oilfield in western Iran.

Lukoil, Russia's second biggest oil producer, hopes to reach a decision on developing two new oilfields in Iran.

Germany's Siemens AG signed an MoU in May to overhaul equipment and facilities at Iran's oil operations and refineries.

BASF's Wintershall oil and gas exploration subsidiary signed an MoU with the National Iranian Oil Company in April 2016.