IME weekly trade exceeds $215m

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced that commodities valued at about $218 million and weighing over 444,589 tons were traded in its domestic trading and exports halls in the past working week (April 29-May 4).

The exchange said its domestic and exports halls traded in oil and petrochemical products weighing over 281,320 tons which included 114,650 tons of bitumen, 49,240 tons of polymer products, 22,038 tons of chemical products, 17,500 tons of sulfur, 960 tons of insulation and 10 tons of argon valued at $128 million during the period, Fars News Agency reported.

In addition, its agricultural trading hall also dealt in 15,925 tons of sugar, 300 tons of feed barley, 900 tons of rice and 610 tons of maize with total worth of $23.5 million last week.

Also, the exchange conducted transactions in 91,053 tons of metal and mineral products, including 86,347 tons of steel products, 4,380 tons of copper, 120 tons of molybdenum concentrate and 200 tons of aluminum valued at $66 million in the past week.

The IME was set up on September 20, 2007 in accordance with Article 95 of the new law of Securities Market of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the merger of agricultural and metal exchanges of Tehran. The merger marked a new chapter in Iran's capital market providing endless trading opportunities for customers both at home and abroad.

Economic and industrial sectors benefit from the exchange. The IME currently offers various services, including:

Performing as the first market providing access to the initial offering of the listed commodities in the IME,

Price discovery and price making for Iran's over-the-counter (OTC), secondary markets and end users,

Providing venue for government sales and procurement purchases,

Providing trading platform and user interface,

Providing clearing and settlement services,

Risk management,

Technology services,

Training market participants.