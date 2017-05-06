Iran will go along with OPEC decision on extending oil cuts: Zanganeh

Iran will go along with whatever decision OPEC makes at its meeting later this month on whether to extend oil production cuts beyond June, said Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh.

According to Bloomberg, Zanganeh said on Saturday in Tehran, "All indications are that the members want a renewal of the deal and we will go along with what they agree upon."

He noted that producers outside OPEC that joined the oil pact will probably agree o keep the cuts for longer.

Crude has surrendered all of its gains since the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed in November to cut output.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, slumped to a five-month low of $46.64 a barrel in New York on Friday, bringing prices down 14 percent for this year.

Zanganeh said he expects oil to trade at $55 a barrel, though he didn't say for what period. OPEC meets on May 25 in Vienna to discuss the output cuts.

Brent ended the week at $49.10 a barrel. On Nov. 30, when OPEC clinched the deal to curtail oil production for the first time in eight years, oil closed at $50.47 a barrel.

Iran's oil exports now stand at about 2.5 million barrels a day, Zanganeh noted.

In April, Zanganeh told IRNA that he expected Iran's oil exports to average 2.4 million barrels a day for the Iranian calendar year that started March 21.

The nation was allowed to boost production by 90,000 barrels a day to about 3.8 million barrels under the first six months of the OPEC agreement.

Iran was the third-biggest producer in OPEC in April, after Saudi Arabia and Iraq, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.