Armenia can become industrial bridge between Iran, Russia: Official

A Russian official hoped that Armenia could serve as a commercial transit point between Iran and Russia in the near future.

Armenpress quoted Russia's Commercial Representative to Armenia Andrey Babko as saying, "Russia hopes that Armenia will become an industrial bridge between Russia and Iran, however first of all, the road to Iran must be improved. The curvy road is very dangerous for cargo vehicles, and problems might occur in case of large flows of vehicles."

Huge investments are needed for the construction of the road, he said noting that the volume of cargo transportation between Iran and Russia through the corridor should first be determined.

"Currently neither the Iranian nor the Armenian side has officially announced about large volumes. Therefore the solution of this requires time for negotiations and study," Andrey said.

Since coming into force in January 2016 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany), Tehran and Moscow have ramped up efforts to boost trade.

In March, ranking officials from Iran and Russia signed 14 cooperation documents at a high-profile meeting in Moscow to promote bilateral relations in a range of fields, from ICT to tourism.