Montenegro calls for expanding ties with Iran

Montenegrin President Filip Vujanović in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Podgorica Hossein Mollah Abdollahi underlined the need for broadening cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting in the Montenegrin capital, President Vujanović reiterated that the two countries have the required capacities to deepen relations in the parliamentary, economic and cultural fields, Fars News Agency reported.

The Montenegrin president pointed to Iran's rich history and culture, and said that Montenegro is keen on expanding relations in science, culture, art and tourism sectors.

The Iranian ambassador to Montenegro said that the two countries can improve parliamentary, economic, and cultural cooperation.

He also said that Iranian and Montenegrin private sectors should expand tourism and trade collaborations, and also expressed Iran's readiness to boost cultural and art collaborations wit Montenegro.

In relevant remarks in May 2016, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a meeting with Montenegro's Accredited Ambassador to Tehran Branko Milić underlined Iran's readiness to broaden cooperation in the economic and trade fields.

"We are ready to expand trade and economic ties between the two countries' state and private sectors," Zarif said.

The Iranian foreign minister underlined that Iran has many capacities for deepening relations, particularly in the economic field.

Montenegro's envoy, for his part, said senior officials from his country are resolved to expedite expansion of ties with Tehran, and said, "We are willing to enhance the two countries' relations through economic and tourism cooperation."

Milić reiterated that Montenegro is ready to facilitate visa regulations for Iranian nationals willing to visit his country.