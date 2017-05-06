Budapest seeking broader cooperation with Tehran

Hungary's Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Budapest Gholamali Rajabi Yazdi called for the expansion of bilateral ties.

According to Fars news Agency, Semjén said during a meeting in Budapest, "I hope that banking relations between the Iranian banks and their Hungarian counterparts will boost trade exchanges between the two countries."

The Hungarian deputy prime minister called for enhancing cooperation between the Iranian and Hungarian cities within the sisterhood framework.

The Iranian ambassador said that boosting cooperation tops the agenda of Iran's mission in Budapest. "Efforts are underway to establish direct flights between Tehran and Budapest and also to promote academic cooperation between the two countries," Rajabi Yazdi said.

In relevant remarks in early April, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and Semjén in a meeting in Tehran underlined the need for broadening of mutual cooperation, especially in the trade and economic fields.

During the meeting, Larijani and Semjén explored avenues for bolstering and reinvigorating ties to increase trade exchanges between the two countries.

"Both sides have an interest in improving parliamentary and economic ties, particularly now that conditions are set for increasing trade transactions with Hungary," the Iranian parliament speaker said.

Larijani said that a joint economic commission should deal with capacities for cooperation after the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), specially in the industry and trade fields.

Semjén underlined that Iran has high capacities for investments by Hungarian companies.

"Hungary remained on Iran's side during hard times of the nuclear sanctions and in the EU, we supported positions which would favor Iran," the Hungarian deputy prime minister said.

"We welcome the broadening of relations in agriculture and new energies sectors," Semjén added.