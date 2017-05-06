Iranian sides will do or die to on ACL Matchday 6

With the final matchday of the 2017 AFC Champions League (ACL) group stage finally upon us, none of the Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League clubs have yet seal a berth in the Round of 16.

Iran's Persepolis, Esteghlal, Esteghlal Khuzestan and Zob Ahan Isfahan will be in a do or die situation on Matchday 6 (May 8 and 9) as they failed to notch up sufficient points in previous games, spoiling their chances of a hassle-free final match, the-afc.com reported.

After almost three months and five pulsating rounds of fixtures, five Round of 16 qualification spots in the West Zone is still up for grabs, the-afc.com reported.

Al Ain, Al Hilal and Lekhwiya all have secured their places in the next phase two weeks ago and no fewer than 11 teams are still in the hunt to join the trio as the continental competition advances rapidly towards the knockout rounds.

West Zone teams already through to the Round of 16:

Lekhwiya — Group B – assured of finishing top

Al Ain — Group C – assured of finishing in the top two

Al Hilal — Group D – assured of finishing in the top two

Group C

Zob Ahan Isfahan began Matchday 5 with the chance to book its spot in the last 16 with a game to spare but a 3-0 home reversal to Al Ain in Group C saw the Emirati team leapfrog its Iranian opponent to instead seal its place in the next round.

That loss means Zob Ahan Isfahan now has to claim all three points against second-placed Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia tomorrow in order to progress, while Al Ahli needs a point to advance and still has a chance of winning the group should Al Ain slip up against Bunyodkor.

The Uzbek side was already eliminated by the time a 2-0 victory over Al Ahli two weeks ago saw it wrap up a first win in 19 on the continent and it will now look to follow that result up with another positive performance in Al Ain, which is hot favorite to top the table.

Al Ahli (KSA) vs. Zobahan (IRN)

Venue: Thani Bin Jassim Stadium, Doha

Kickoff: May 8, 18:40 UTC+3

Al Ain (UAE) vs. Bunyodkor (UZB)

Venue: Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

Kickoff: May 8, 19:40 UTC+4

Group D

Al Rayyan will leapfrog already qualified Al Hilal to top Group D if it wins at home against the Saudi side on Monday, while both Persepolis and Al Wahda can overhaul second-placed Al Rayyan should the Qatari side lose and either team picks up three points when they face off in Tehran.

Al Hilal’s point against Persepolis two weeks ago ensured its place in the last 16, but defeat to Al Rayyan – which suffered a 5-1 reversal at Al Wahda to slip from top spot – would see the Qatari side return to the summit and advance to the knockout stages for the first time.

Persepolis will hope Al Rayyan fails to win and enables it to clinch the runner-up place with victory over bottom side Al Wahda. However, the Emiratis’ convincing scoreline against the Qataris – their first win of the campaign – means a victory coupled with Al Hilal overcoming Al Rayyan would see the Abu Dhabi outfit grab the second qualifying spot at the death.

Al Rayyan (QAT) vs. Al Hilal (KSA)

Venue: Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha

Kickoff: May 8, 18:25 UTC+3

Persepolis (IRN) vs. Al Wahda (UAE)

Venue: Azadi Stadium, Tehran

Kickoff: May 8 19:55 UTC+4:30

Group A

All four teams remain in the hunt for qualification spots in Group A as table-topper Al Ahli of the UAE hosts Lokomotiv and second-placed Esteghlal faces Al Taawoun with the top two needing just a point to progress.

Al Ahli sits three points ahead of Lokomitiv but, following defeat to the Uzbek side on Matchday Two, a second successive loss to Tuesday’s visitor would leave Lokomotiv with a better head-to-head record and the host's qualification hopes dependent on the result between Al Taawoun and Esteghlal.

Three points also separate Esteghlal from Al Taawoun but the Saudi team must win by four goals in order to ensure the better head-to-head record over its Iranian opponent as a nerve-wracking finale looms in Group A with the potential of all four teams ending up on eight points.

Al Ahli (UAE) vs. Lokomotiv (UZB)

Venue: Rashid Stadium, Dubai

Kickoff: May 9, 19:50 UTC+4

Al Taawoun (KSA) vs. Esteghlal (IRN)

Venue: Al Ahli SC Stadium, Doha

Kickoff: May 9 18:50 UTC+3

Group B

Second place is up for grabs in Group B as Esteghlal Khuzestan hosts eliminated Al Jazira and Al Fateh travels to table-topper Lekhwiya on Tuesday.

Esteghlal Khuzestan sits two points above Al Fateh but, thanks to a superior head-to-head record, needs just a point at home to bottom side Al Jazira to advance to the Round of 16 at the first time of asking.

Lekhwiya can breathe easy, though, after its 3-1 win at Al Jazira on Matchday Five guaranteed top spot, but Al Fateh will be desperate to deal its opponent a first defeat of the campaign and gives itself a chance of pipping Esteghlal Khuzestan at the death.

Esteghlal Khouzestan (IRN) vs. Al Jazira (UAE)

Venue: Ghadir Stadium, Ahwaz

Kickoff: May 9, 20:00 UTC+4:30

Lekhwiya (QAT) vs. Al Fateh (KSA)

Venue: Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha

Kickoff: May 9, 18:30 UTC+3