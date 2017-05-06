RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

May 06, 2017 1034 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:192229
Publish Date: Sat, 06 May 2017 19:24:15 GMT
Service: Iran

Trump’s new travel ban faces key test in appeals court

Trump’s new travel ban faces key test in appeals court

US President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries is about to be scrutinized by a federal appeals court for the first time.

The 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments Monday in the case that has thwarted the president's attempt to bar certain people from entering the country in the name of national security, AP reported.

The Richmond, Virginia-based court will examine a federal judge’s ruling in Maryland that blocks the administration from temporarily barring new visas for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

A federal judge in Hawaii has also halted that provision as well as the freeze on the US refugee program. Trump's administration is fighting that decision in the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Trump rewrote the travel ban after the first version was stymied by the courts. Opponents say the new executive order has the same problems and cannot stand. The issue is likely destined for the US Supreme Court.

   
KeyWords
Trump
travel
ban
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0860 sec