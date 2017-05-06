Iranian teams out of AVC Beach Tour

Both Iranian representatives (team 1 and 2) were eliminated from the AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Beach Tour Qatar Master after suffering defeats in the round of 16.

Iran 1, comprised Rahman Raoufi and Bahman Salemi, faced Australia 1on Friday afternoon and lost in straight sets (23-21, 23-16).

The other Iranian pair (Abbas Pour-Asgari and Arash Vakili) also was powered past by Kazakhstan 2, 1-2 (21-18, 16-21, 21-16) in the same round.

Twenty-four teams from 13 Asian countries competed in the four-day tournament which started on May 3. The event was jointly organized by the Qatar Volleyball Association (QVA), Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) and Aspire Zone.