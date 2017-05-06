Relative calm in Syrian de-escalation zones after deal implemented

Relative calm prevailed Saturday in wide parts of war-ravaged Syria despite sporadic violations and clashes after a deal to set up "de-escalation zones" in mostly militant-held areas went into effect, government media outlets and opposition said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties after the plan hammered out by Russia, Turkey and Iran — the latest attempt to bring calm to the country — kicked in at midnight Friday, AP reported.

The establishment of de-escalation zones is the latest international attempt to reduce violence amid a six-year war that has left more than 400,000 dead, and is the first to envisage armed foreign monitors on the ground in Syria. The United States is not party to the agreement and the Syrian rivals have not signed on to the deal. The armed opposition, instead, was highly critical of the proposal.

Details of the plan, agreed on in talks Thursday in Kazakhstan must, still be worked out over the next several weeks. There were limited reports of bombing in northern Homs and Hama, and the southern province of Daraa, areas expected to be part of the "de-escalation zones". There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Russian officials said it will be at least another month until the details are worked out and the de-escalation areas established.

Syria's government has said that although it will abide by the agreement, it would continue fighting "terrorism" wherever it exists.

The armed opposition delegation to the talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana said in a statement released early Saturday that the truce should include all Syria and not just specific areas. It said some maps of the "de-escalation zones" that were released are not accurate and will not be accepted because the armed opposition did not negotiate them.

Still, opposition forces in southern, central and northern Syria said on Saturday the situation is by far much better than previous days, with no fighting reported.

The government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media reported there was "relative clam" Saturday morning in the "de-escalation zones" nine hours after the deal went into effect.

Syrian, Russian, Turkish and US-led coalition aircraft sometimes operate in the same areas in Syria. It is not yet clear how the new plan would affect flight paths of coalition warplanes battling Daesh and other terror groups — and whether the American Air Force would abide by a diminished airspace.

The Pentagon said the de-escalation agreement would not affect the US-led air campaign.

Russia and Iran — two of the plan's three sponsors — are key allies of President Bashar Assad's government. Turkey, the third sponsor, is a major backer of opposition and has also sent troops into northern Syria, drawing the ire of Assad and his government.

Yet forces from the three countries are now expected to secure four de-escalation zones. An official with Russia's military general staff said other countries may eventually have a role in enforcing the de-escalation areas.

Russian Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi told reporters on Friday that personnel from Russia, Iran and Turkey will operate checkpoints and observation posts.