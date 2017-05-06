RSS
May 06, 2017

Publish Date: Sat, 06 May 2017
Iran's Qamari elected new head of ACC Road Committee

Iran's Qamari elected new head of ACC Road Committee

The president of Cycling Federation of Iran, Khosro Qamari was elected the new head of Asian Cycling Confederation's (ACC) Road Committee.

He was elected during an emergency meeting held on Saturday attended by the members of the ACC Governing Board, varzesh3.com reported.

This is the first time in the history of Iran's cycling that someone from the country has being selected to take over an executive seat in this confederation.

Upon his appointment to the new position, Qamari proposed to form an Asian Pro team, which remains to be approved by Union Cycliste Internationale.

Formation of this team would let cyclists from Asian countries, such as Iran, to participate in prestigious international cycling competitions such as Tour de France.

 

 

   
