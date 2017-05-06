Spokesman: Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on Saturday elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.

Former deputy chief Haniyeh will replace Qatar-based veteran leader Khaled Meshaal, who steps down at the end of his term limit.

On Monday, Meshaal said the group accepted the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders.

"Hamas advocates the liberation of all of Palestine but is ready to support the state on 1967 borders without recognizing Israel or ceding any rights," said Meshaal in Doha, announcing Hamas’ new policy document.

He stressed that the new document in no way amounts to recognition of Israel. “We don't want to dilute our principles but we want to be open. We hope this (document) will mark a change in the stance of European states towards us," he added. The document states, "There shall be no recognition of the legitimacy of the Zionist entity."

Hamas is a leading force in the fight against Israel, which has waged three wars against the Palestinian territory since 2007, killing thousands of people.

The last war began in early July 2014 and ended on August 26 the same year. It killed nearly 2,200 Palestinians and wounded over 11,100 others.