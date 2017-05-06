Man City puts five past Palace to temporarily move third

David Silva opened the scoring inside two minutes with City's quickest goal of the season, but it took a little longer before the scoreline reflected the home side's dominance, BBC wrote.
City could not extend its lead before the break, despite a lackluster start from a Palace side which is not yet assured of Premier League safety.
The Eagles almost managed an unlikely equalizer with their first effort at goal when Christian Benteke's header brought a fine reaction save from Willy Caballero.
But Pep Guardiola's side made sure of the points after the break, starting when captain Vincent Kompany turned home Kevin de Bruyne's cross with a fine first-time finish into the top corner.
De Bruyne, who also grazed the bar with a free-kick, made it 3-0 with a low shot from the edge of the area that Wayne Hennessey got a hand to, but could not keep out.
Raheem Sterling added a fourth, latching on to substitute Pablo Zabaleta's clever header and smashing his shot into the bottom corner, before Nicolas Otamendi headed home De Bruyne's free-kick to complete the rout.
It was City's biggest home win since it thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 in September, back when Guardiola had a 100-percent winning record with City and his team were top of the table.
Those days are long gone – City's title hopes were officially ended by last week's draw at Middlesbrough – but this win, which equaled its biggest of the season in all competitions, was a timely return to goalscoring form.