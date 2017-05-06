RSS
News ID:192237
Publish Date: Sat, 06 May 2017 19:36:23 GMT
Service: Iran

Man City puts five past Palace to temporarily move third

Man City puts five past Palace to temporarily move third

Manchester City strengthened its grip on a top-four finish with a convincing win over Crystal Palace that moved it above Liverpool and into third place on goal difference, before the Reds' today match against Southampton.

David Silva opened the scoring inside two minutes with City's quickest goal of the season, but it took a little longer before the scoreline reflected the home side's dominance, BBC wrote.

City could not extend its lead before the break, despite a lackluster start from a Palace side which is not yet assured of Premier League safety.

The Eagles almost managed an unlikely equalizer with their first effort at goal when Christian Benteke's header brought a fine reaction save from Willy Caballero.

But Pep Guardiola's side made sure of the points after the break, starting when captain Vincent Kompany turned home Kevin de Bruyne's cross with a fine first-time finish into the top corner.

De Bruyne, who also grazed the bar with a free-kick, made it 3-0 with a low shot from the edge of the area that Wayne Hennessey got a hand to, but could not keep out.

Raheem Sterling added a fourth, latching on to substitute Pablo Zabaleta's clever header and smashing his shot into the bottom corner, before Nicolas Otamendi headed home De Bruyne's free-kick to complete the rout.

It was City's biggest home win since it thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 in September, back when Guardiola had a 100-percent winning record with City and his team were top of the table.

Those days are long gone – City's title hopes were officially ended by last week's draw at Middlesbrough – but this win, which equaled its biggest of the season in all competitions, was a timely return to goalscoring form.

 

   
Man City
Crystal Palace
Liverpool
Resource: bbc
