Zarif due in Kabul today

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to visit Afghanistan today at the invitation of his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani.

Foreign Ministry spokesman, Bahram Qassemi, announced on Saturday that Zarif plans to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the country’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, IRNA reported.

Heading a high-ranking political delegation, the Iranian foreign minister and Afghan officials will discuss different aspects of relations between the two neighbors and ways to promote the current level of ties as well as the latest international and regional developments, Qassemi said.

Back in May 2016, the Afghan president traveled to Iran to sign a trilateral agreement between Iran, Afghanistan, and India on the establishment of an international transit corridor via the Iranian port city of Chabahar.

While in Tehran, Ghani had a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, during which he voiced Kabul’s willingness to cement closer regional cooperation with Tehran.