RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

May 06, 2017 1032 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:192241
Publish Date: Sat, 06 May 2017 19:51:39 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran-Ireland ties on right track

Iran-Ireland ties on right track

Iran's Ambassador to Ireland Javad Kachou'ian said that following the 2015 nuclear deal and removal of anti-Iran sanctions, relations between Iran and Ireland have been on the right track.

In an interview with IRNA, the Iranian diplomat said that the European country’s minister for employment and small business, at the invitation of the Iranian minister of industry, mine and trade, will visit Tehran in the near future.

The Irish minister will head a trade and economic delegation during his visit.

Referring to the good parliamentary relations between the two countries, Kachou'ian added that the chairman of the Irish Senate is also scheduled to pay a visit to Iran in September.

Irish officials recently said that Ireland would reopen its embassy in Tehran soon.

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
Ireland
ties
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0845 sec