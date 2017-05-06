Iran-Ireland ties on right track

Iran's Ambassador to Ireland Javad Kachou'ian said that following the 2015 nuclear deal and removal of anti-Iran sanctions, relations between Iran and Ireland have been on the right track.

In an interview with IRNA, the Iranian diplomat said that the European country’s minister for employment and small business, at the invitation of the Iranian minister of industry, mine and trade, will visit Tehran in the near future.

The Irish minister will head a trade and economic delegation during his visit.

Referring to the good parliamentary relations between the two countries, Kachou'ian added that the chairman of the Irish Senate is also scheduled to pay a visit to Iran in September.

Irish officials recently said that Ireland would reopen its embassy in Tehran soon.