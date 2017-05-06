Heavy rains, flooding hit several cities in Iran

Heavy downpours once again hit many parts of Iran, a month after flooding and landslides claimed dozens of lives in the northwest of the country.

Shahin Fat'hi of the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s Search and Rescue Department, said on Saturday that as many as 12 provinces, including Tehran, Mazandaran, Isfahan, and Fars, in the country’s north-central, northern, central, and southern areas, respectively, faced flooding after three consecutive days of heavy rain, Press TV reported.

A power cut hit Tehran.

The city of Robat-Karim took the brunt of the inclement weather in Tehran Province. Floodwaters swept into some houses in the city.

Floodwaters also destroyed five houses in two villages in Firouzkouh, in Tehran Province.

Fat'hi said rescue services had been rendered to more than 1,200 people in 40 cities and villages across the country, including 179 people who had been placed in makeshift residences.

Rescue operations were still underway in Tehran, Isfahan, and Fars as well as the provinces of Lorestan and Qom, the official added.

Last month, torrential downpours caused flooding and landslides in four provinces in Iran’s northwest, killing a total of 48 people.