UKs Conservatives still in lead despite Brexit doubts

British Prime Minster Theresa May's Conservative Party is still leading the polls ahead of general elections linked to Britain’s exit from the European Union (Brexit) negotiations.

According to a pre-election poll conducted by Opinium on Saturday 46 percent of 2,005 adults participating in the survey said they will vote for the Conservative Party in national elections scheduled for June 8. Labor supporters remained at 30 percent.

Meanwhile, May on Saturday appealed to Britons to support her party in parliamentary elections so she can defend the country's interests in divorce talks with Brussels.

EU leaders, however, have emphasized that the elections' outcome will have no leverage for Brexit.

Brussels has warned London that the divorce talks will be hard and Britain must pay the price for its decision to leave the bloc.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker likened the planned separation from the 28-member bloc, to a “tragedy.”

"Our British friends have decided to leave, which is a tragedy … It is not a small thing,” Juncker said on Friday.

He said Britons decision for divorce would have repercussions and warned about the tough Brexit negotiations awaiting the UK.

Juncker, reportedly, told May during a recent dinner party that the Brexit negotiations will not start until London pays the "divorce bill".

No way will Brussels allow a deal that left Britain in "a better place", said former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis in an interview with The Times.

Varoufakis, who in 2015 led an abortive attempt to bargain with Brussels, said Juncker will have to make an "example" of Britain so other members don't decide to leave and break from the bloc

"No matter how stubbornly Mrs May insists on a deal beneficial to Britain, the EU won't accept," Varoufakis said.