Adelson frustrated Trump hasn’t kept promise on Israel: Report

US Republican Party mega-donor and hard-line Zionist Sheldon Adelson has expressed dissatisfaction over President Donald Trump apparent backing out on his campaign promise to move the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds.

During the election campaign, Trump had vowed to move the embassy immediately after assuming office.

Adelson, who owns casinos across the world, is closely following up on whether Trump keeps his campaign pledges regarding Israel, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Israel lays claim to the entirety of Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital while Palestinians want its eastern part as the capital of their future state.

“The president of the United States is giving serious consideration to moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,“ US Vice President Mike Pence told pro-Israel activists and lobbyists at the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) convention in Washington DC.

Meanwhile, Trump has met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the White House to discuss prospects of peace between Israel and Palestine, as well.

The president called Abbas’s visit an “honor” in a tweet. He later deleted the tweet, however.

Meanwhile, since Trump’s inauguration, Tel Aviv has become emboldened in its expansionist plans.

The Times added that Adelson expressed joy when Trump did not protest to Israel’s announcement of a new settlement in the West Bank.

Adelson is a major contributor to the Republican Party that has resulted in his gaining significant influence within the GOP.