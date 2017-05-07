High school student fatally shot by San Diego police

A high school student has been shot and killed by two police officers in San Diego after he pointed an air pistol at them, officials say.

The 15-year-old boy was shot by the officers when he was in the parking lot of the Torrey Pines High School on Saturday.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call asking them to check on the boy who was standing in front of the school.

The caller said that boy had no weapons, but when the officers arrived and located him, he pulled a semi-automatic BB air pistol from his waistband and pointed it at them.

Officials said that the two officers ordered the boy to drop the gun, but he continued pointing it at them and started walking toward them, leading to the cops shooting at the boy multiple times.

Paramedics arrived there and took the boy to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the school officials, the boy was a student at the school.

"I am saddened to report that the 15-year-old boy who was killed was a student at our school,” San Dieguito Unified High School District Superintendent Eric Dill wrote in an email to district families.

Amanda Chen, a 17-year-old senior and editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, said, “I don’t know what the student was going through, it could be a combination of a lot of different types of pressures but the school is definitely cliquey so I’m not surprised.”

Also, a mother concerned about the emotional well being of her son who attends the high school, said, “something caused this child to feel so much pain whether it was at school or at home, or extended family or out in the neighborhood with his friends.”