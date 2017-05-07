Afghan FM calls for consensus on terrorism in Muslim world

Salahuddin Rabbani said all countries had to fight against terrorism and the campaign would fail unless the Muslim world agree on a common definition of terrorism.

Afghan Foreign Minister Rabbani, while addressing a joint press conference in Kabul with Iran’s Mohammad Javad Zarif, pointed to deep religious, cultural and political ties between the two countries saying “incumbent governments of the two countries feel committed to pursue their political, economic and security interests in the light of existing close bonds.”

“At the joint meeting, constructive talks were made on the fight against terrorism and economic collaborations,” he continued.

The Senior Afghan official said both sides agreed that terrorism and extremism posed threats to regional peace asserting “Iran and Afghanistan believe that all world countries need to combat terrorism and the fight will succeed only if the Muslim world develops a common understanding of terrorism since terrorists mainly harm Muslims and the region.”

On the recent terror attack in Iran-Afghanistan border, foreign minister of Afghanistan stated “the two recent terrorist incidents were both rooted and organized outside the region and they had the same organizer. Afghanistan urges all countries to join hands in the fight against terrorism since terrorists cannot be eradicated unless their supporters are brought under pressure and disintegrated.”

Salahuddin Rabbani also noted that, apart from issues pertaining to regional threats and militant groups like ISIL and Taliban, the joint meeting also dealt with expansion of political, economic and transit relations.

He underscored that Iran and Afghanistan could turn into a transit hub for the region and efforts are being made to bolster bilateral relations.

The Afghan FM said views were also exchanged on development of consular ties and appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran for hosting Afghans over the past decades.