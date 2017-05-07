RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

May 07, 2017 1139 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:192274
Publish Date: Sun, 07 May 2017 12:09:36 GMT
Service: Iran

Zarif pledges to back Afghanistan in all arenas

Zarif pledges to back Afghanistan in all arenas

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, while hailing Iran’s role in formation of new Afghanistan, assured Afghans that they will be supported in all fields.

Addressing a press conference following a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani, Iranian Minister of foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif appreciated notable hospitality of Afghan people.

He later condemned recent terrorist attacks against people of Afghanistan and shared sympathies with families of the victims.

Iran and Afghanistan are situated in a dangerous region which suffers from extremist movements due to interference of aliens, said Zarif, efforts are being made to prevent these threatening measures though the present brutalities will ultimately harm those who provoked them.

He called for cooperation on combatting violent and extremist groups as well as those who take victims through drug distribution in order to supply their financial interests.

Tehran and Kabul share several common venues for cooperation and they could join hands to fight against human trafficking, terrorism as well as drugs to the benefit of the two nations.

Zarif later voiced Iran’s readiness to launch cooperation in economic, transit, transport and infrastructure sectors in a bid to stand on side of the neighboring country.

 “Presently, Iran is hosting 410 thousand Afghan students, 17 thousand university students as well as three million legal and illegal citizens, highlighted Iran’s FM asserting “we can deepen ties by legitimizing presence of Afghan guests.”

Zarif said other venues for collaboration included water and environmental fields as well as strengthening principles of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries.

 

On international relations, Iranian foreign minister appreciated Afghanistan’s support of Iran in international communities and promised that Iran will back the neighboring country in all sectors.

At the end of his remarks, Zarif voiced optimism that the visit will pave the path for future cooperation.

   
KeyWords
arenas
Zarif
back
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0718 sec