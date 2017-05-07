Number of children with suicidal thoughts doubled

Younger children who died by suicide tended to have experienced relationship problems with family members and friends.

The Netflix series '13 Reasons' Why has raised concerns about how the story depicts suicide and the aftermath among teens, as new data suggested the incidents of suicidal thoughts among young people is on the rise.

The number of young children and adolescents admitted to children’s hospitals for thoughts of suicide or self-harm more than doubled during the last decade, according to a major new study being presented at the 2017 Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting in San Francisco, marketwatch.com wrote.

The study crunched administrative data from 32 children’s hospitals across the US and identified all emergency-room and inpatient encounters between 2008 and 2015 for children between 5 and 17 years old who reported thoughts of suicide or serious self-harm.

The study found 118,363 such encounters at the children’s hospitals during that period. The annual rate of all encounters identified as 'suicidality or self-harm' increased from 0.67 percent in 2008 to 1.79 percent in 2015.

Just over half the patients with suicidal thoughts or actions (59,631 children in total) were 15- to 17-year-olds, 37 percent (43,682 children) were with 12- to 14-year-olds, and almost 13 percent (15,050 children) involved five- to 11-year-olds. There were seasonal variations, with the lowest percentage of cases occurring during June through August and the highest during spring and fall, it added.

Younger children who died by suicide more often experienced relationship problems with family members and friends or left a suicide note, a separate study released last year found.

Among those with mental-health problems, childhood suicides more often involved attention-deficit disorder and depression in older children, according to that study, published in the journal Pediatrics. It analyzed national data covering the suicides of children aged five to 11 from 2003 to 2012 in 17 US states.

Other factors may play a role. “Suicide is the third leading cause of death among adolescents," according to Harold S. Koplewicz, president of the Child Mind Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to the mental health of young people.

He said social media and bullying must be tackled hand-in-hand. The rate of school bullying among children ages 12 to 18 has fallen to 22 percent in 2013 after hovering at 28 percent for several years, the US Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics has said.