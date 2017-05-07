Aussie GPs to report domestic violence without consent

Doctors will be able to make the call without the patient's consent.

For the first time, family doctors in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, will be able to report suspected domestic violence to authorities without the victim having to file a police report or instigate proceedings.

By forwarding the victim’s details to a dedicated service which will like together health, community service and specialist domestic violence workers, the GP’s report will trigger a call from a NSW Police domestic violence coordinator to the victim to offer assistance, startsat60.com wrote.

The move comes as many victims of domestic violence fear reporting the abuse for fear of more violence in retribution.

Under the new program, doctors will be expected to raise their concerns with the patient first, however they will be able to proceed with making the report without consent if the patient is unwilling and the doctor believes them to be in danger.

State Prevention of Domestic Violence and— Sexual Assault Minister Pru Goward said that GPs are often the first point of contact for victims of domestic violence. In an op-ed for the Daily Telegraph six months ago, she wrote about the need to stop the cycle of domestic abuse.

"The evidence tells us domestic violence is rarely a one-off incident. It’s a pattern of abusive and controlling behavior. The NSW Coroner’s Domestic Violence Death Review Team analysis of 40 intimate partner homicides between 2008 and 2012 shows in all 40 cases the abuser used coercive and — controlling behavior,” she wrote.

“The time has come for us to stop simply managing the violence. To reduce the violence we must break the cycle for both the victim and the perpetrator.”

Hopefully this new program will have more victims of domestic violence able to receive the help they need.