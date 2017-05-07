No poverty in Bangladesh after 2024: Muhith

Poverty would no longer exist in Bangladesh after 2024, the country's Finance Minister AMA Muhith said in his speech at the 50th annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank in Yokohama.

“Only about seven to eight percent of the population (the disabled, mentally challenged and elderly) will be under state care. This growth process, however, has to be accompanied by employment growth and rising labor productivity, both of which are presently lacking, meaning that we still have to work hard in these areas.”

He noted that the increased requirement for foreign resources, especially investment, would pose a challenge before Bangladesh during the transformation of its economy, according to thedailystar.net.

Muhith hoped that the ADB and other development partners would join Bangladesh like before to help overcome these challenges.

“In the period from 2015 to 2020, we foresee an outlay of $398 billion for real sectors, of which, public and private sector shares will be 23 and 77 percent respectively. The share of external financing in the total outlay will be 9.6 percent.

“In 2020, we are targeting investment as a percentage of GDP to reach 34.4 percent. This will require creating a friendly investment climate by removing deficiencies in provision of infrastructure and services and attuning public sector polices and institutions for private investment.”

He said the government of Bangladesh is aware of bringing further reforms in various areas for promotion of private investment. Implementation of the annual performance agreement (APA), e-filing management, electronic government procurement (e-GP), second generation citizens charter and right to information act are expected to improve transparency, accountability and the overall quality of governance in Bangladesh.

He said the ADB recently launched its Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) 2016-2020 aligning it with the Seventh Five-Year Plan (FY2015-2020). The CPS aims to scale up lending to Bangladesh to $8 billion in 2016-2020 from $5 billion in 2011-2015.

Muhith said projects to be implemented in this period would enhance infrastructure and human capital toward diversifying the economy, boost climate and disaster resilience, develop economic corridor, improve rural livelihoods, and strengthen regional trade links, especially for energy.