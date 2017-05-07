Hotel construction gains momentum in Hamedan

Cultural Heritage Desk The development-based approach of the current government in tourism sector has generated a revolution in hotel construction industry across Hamedan Province.

The province is accessible from seven freeways and boasts an airport which can handle wide-bodied airliners. In addition, it has more than 1,800 historical, natural and tourist sites.

It is home to tourism locations such as Avicenna Tomb, Baba Taher Mausoleum, Hegmataneh Hill and Masoudi House to name a few.

It also features natural attractions such as Ganjnameh Recreational Area, Gian Mirage and Alisadr Cave.

Infrastructures such as appropriate hotels and rest and recreation compounds are important criteria for attracting tourists.

Given the positive approach of the incumbent administration and the creation of proper ambience for drawing investments, the private sector expressed willingness to construct hotel in Hamedan Province.

Currently, private investors are constructing nine hotels and tourism complexes across Hamedan Province, half of which have registered a physical progress between 60 and 85 percent.

A senior official of Hamedan Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department said nine hotel and hotel apartments are under construction across the province.

Rozita Naser-ol-Me'mar further said that a hotel was inaugurated with a built-up area of 6,000 sq.m. in Hamedan's Be'sat Boulevard in mid-March 2017. "This hotel has 55 rooms with 160 beds," she added.

Hamedan city, the capital of the western province of Hamedan, is recognized as one of the favorite destinations for tourists to Iran.

All historical and natural attractions of the city are unique in their own way. The city, with some of the most beautiful natural sceneries, is a wonderful place to visit in all seasons.

Provincial officials have always attached immense importance to the tourism potentials of Hamedan and considered it as one of the main axes for development in the region.