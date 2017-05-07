Human-robot interactions take step forward with 'emotional' chatbot

An 'emotional chatting machine' has been developed by scientists, signaling the approach of an era in which human-robot interactions are seamless and go beyond the purely functional.

The chatbot, developed by a Chinese team, is seen as a significant step towards the goal of developing emotionally sophisticated robots, theguardian.com wrote.

The Enterprise content management (ECM), as it is known for short, was able to produce factually coherent answers whilst also imbuing its conversation with emotions such as happiness, sadness or disgust.

Prof. Björn Schuller, a computer scientist at Imperial College London who was not involved in the latest advance, described the work as 'an important step' towards personal assistants that could read the emotional undercurrent of a conversation and respond with something akin to empathy.

He said, “This will be the next generation of intelligence to be met in daily experience, sooner rather than later."

The paper found that 61 percent of humans who tested the machine favored the emotional versions to the neutral chatbot.

Similar results have been found in so-called 'Wizard of Oz' studies in which a human typing responses masquerades as advanced AI.

Schuller said, “It is not a question whether they are desirable — they clearly are —but in which applications they make sense and where they don’t.”

Minlie Huang, a computer scientist at Tsinghua University, Beijing and coauthor, said, “We’re still far away from a machine that can fully understand the user’s emotion. This is just the first attempt at this problem.”

Huang and colleagues started by creating an 'emotion classifying' algorithm that learned to detect emotion from 23,000 posts taken from the Chinese social media site Weibo. The posts had been manually classified by humans as sad, happy and so on.

The emotion classifier was then used to tag millions of social media interactions according to emotional content. This huge dataset served as a training ground for the chatbot to learn both how to answer questions and how to express emotion.

The resulting program could be switched into five possible modes — happy, sad, angry, disgusted, liking — depending on the user’s preference.

In the future, the team predicts the software could also learn the appropriate emotion to express at a given time.

Huang said, “It could be mostly empathic that a challenge would be to avoid the chatbot reinforcing negative feelings such as rage."

Until recently chatbots were widely regarded as a sideshow to more serious attempts at tackling machine intelligence.

The latest study shown that chatbots, driven by a machine learning approach, are starting to make significant headway.

Sandra Wachter, a computer scientist at the Oxford Internet Institute, said that in future such algorithms are likely to be personalized.

“Some of us prefer a tough-love pep talk, others prefer someone to rant with. Humans often struggle with appropriate responses because of the complexity of emotions, so building technologies that could decipher accurately our ‘emotional code’ would be very impressive.”

As the stilted computer interactions of today are replaced by something approaching friendly chit-chat, new risks could be encountered.

One concern is the potential for technology designed to seduce the user into sharing sensitive personal data.

Wachter said, “It could be that children share insights with their ‘artificial friends’ and this data might be stored.

“What if we were to find out that people are more likely to buy more products when they are angry, sad, or bored? The ability to detect these emotions and successfully manipulate them could be a very interesting tool for companies.”

There is also the potential for users to become emotionally dependent, or even romantically involved, with their computers.

Schuller added, “However, there is also a huge potential for good, such as existing software to teach children on the autism spectrum [about] emotional and social interaction.

“One has to carefully balance benefits and risks and ensure the best exploitation.”