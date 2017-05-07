RSS
May 07, 2017

140 emergency centers to be launched nationwide

Development of social emergency centers is among the most important objectives of State Welfare Organization (SWO).

Announcing this, Head of SWO Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpei said 140 social emergency centers are expected to be inaugurated nationwide by mid-March 2018.

The official said over $333 million has been made available for the implementation of the projects.

He said prevention of autism and Alzheimer's is among the top priorities of the organization.

"Based on the global figures, one in 100 children is exposed to autism disorder, thus efforts are underway to diagnose autism in kids aged below three.

He said this will help physicians to better control the disease in the society.

Mohseni Bandpei said development of daycare centers for children with autism disorders is also among the other programs drawn up by SWO.

He said 2,800 children receive care and training services to that lead to a growth of the brain cells.

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication, as well as by unique strengths and differences. We now know that there is not one autism but many types, caused by different combinations of genetic and environmental influences.

The term 'spectrum' reflects the wide variation in challenges and strengths possessed by each person with autism.

Autism's most-obvious signs tend to appear between two and three years of age. In some cases, it can be diagnosed as early as 18 months. Some developmental delays associated with autism can be identified and addressed even earlier.

In autism, parents with concerns are urged to seek evaluation without delay since early intervention can improve outcomes.

   
