Iran to hold tender to find plane purchase financiers

Iran is planning to hold an international tender to find financiers for its plane purchase plans from aviation giants Airbus and Boeing.

Iran's Deputy Roads and Urban Development Minister Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan told IRNA that the national flag-carrier Iran Air was already preparing the documents for the planned tender.

"Iran Air is preparing the tender documents so that they would be sent to all credible financiers across the world," said Fakhrieh Kashan.

"We have the conditions that allow us choose our desired financiers in a competitive atmosphere."

The official further acknowledged that Britain's key export credit agency — UK Export Finance (UKEF) — had proposed a plan to facilitate the financing of aircraft purchases from Boeing and Airbus.

He said the UKEF had informed Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development that it was ready to provide funding for all of Iran's purchases from the two aviation giants.

Fakhrieh Kashan said the UKEF had even announced that it could resolve any banking problem that might take place as a result of sanctions.

He said the agency had declared that it would even provide cash for the purchases instead of banks should a problem arise.

"Iran held a round of talks with the agency on its proposal. However, we did not continue because any move to provide funds for national projects need to be in line with the general policies of the state," noted Fakhrieh Kashan.

"We believe that the international atmosphere is to our benefit and we can provide funds for our purchases through competitive mechanisms so that we would not have to rely on one single source."