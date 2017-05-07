Pakistan: Army kills nearly 50 Afghan forces in border fight

The Pakistani Army said it has destroyed at least five Afghan checkpoints near the border between the two countries, killing about 50 security forces.

Maj. Gen. Nadeem Ahmad told reporters Sunday at the Chaman border crossing that two of his soldiers were also killed and another nine were wounded, AP reported.

The Pakistani and Afghan armies have been clashing at the border crossing in southwestern Balochistan Province since Friday.

Officials in Islamabad say the fighting began after Afghan security forces fired on Pakistani census workers and the troops escorting them, killing nine civilians and wounding 42, including women and children.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif issued a statement describing the Afghan firing as "unfortunate" and urged Kabul to put an end to cross-border attacks that threaten efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan.

Residents in the area said Pakistani and Afghan security personnel exchanged fire using light and heavy weapons.

Pakistan and Afghanistan routinely accuse each other of providing sanctuaries to their enemy forces — something both sides deny. Despite several high-level visits by Pakistani intelligence and security officials to Afghanistan in recent weeks, relations between the two countries continue to deteriorate.

On Friday, the Pakistani military said a hotline had been established between the two sides and that the cross-border shooting had stopped.

Pakistan shares a 2,200-kilometer-long porous border with Afghanistan.

Pakistan currently hosts 1.5 million registered Afghan refugees and another one million unregistered. They routinely get caught in the middle when tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalate.

Pakistan started conducting a nationwide census in mid-March, with censor-takers going door-to-door to collect information.

The census — the country's first since 1998 — has reignited a centuries-old border dispute between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The boundary, known as the Durand Line — named for Sir Henry Mortimer Durand, the former British diplomat who first established the border in 1896 — runs through vast ethnic Pashtun areas on both sides, in some places straight through villages.

Any attempt to make the border a permanent one has been fiercely opposed by Afghanistan. The two countries routinely squabble over the disputed border line, incidents which at times escalate into armed conflict.

In March this year former Afghan president Hamid Karzai again said that Afghanistan would never accept the Durand Line as an international border, stoking fears on the Pakistani side.