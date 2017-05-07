RSS
May 07, 2017

Publish Date: Sun, 07 May 2017
'Light Sight' embarks on world tour

Iranian 3D animation 'Light Sight' was screened in festivals in Italy, the US and Brazil.

The animated film by Moslem Tabatabaei recently won the Best Student Film at the European Cinematography Awards (ECA), Mehr News Agency reported.

Following its success in a number of film festivals, 'Light Sight' was screened at seven international festivals this months, including the semi-final of the 2nd AGRinCORTO festival in Italy on May 6, the 5th Cape Cod Festival of Arab and Middle Eastern Cinema in the US on May 4, the Cineclube Animassa on the occasion of the 6th anniversary RV Cultura Arte establishment in Brazil on May 6.

Without mentioning the date of screening in May, the report added the animation will also be screened at the OutlantaCon Short Film Festival in the US, the SorsiCorti Short Film Festival in Italy, the 4th Fine Arts Film Festival in the US, and the Garifuna International Indigenous Film Festival, in the US.

The seven-minute 3D animation won the title in the March edition of the Polish event.

"The animation has one character and one setting," Tabatabaei had told the media earlier, adding, "The character tries to escape from the room to get to the light he sees outside."

The film had earlier bagged awards at scores of international festivals.

   
